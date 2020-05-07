Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0% as the economy is slammed by the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent plunge in the price of oil.

“The uncertainty surrounding developments ahead is unusually high,” Norges Bank added Thursday. "Economic activity is expected to pick up as containment measures are eased, but it will likely take time for output and employment to return to the levels prevailing before the pandemic.”

The bank's governor said the policy rate will likely remain at zero for some time.

Besides the pandemic, which has hit economies around the world as governments put restrictions on business, Norway has been hurt by a slide this year in energy prices. Norway is a big exporter of oil and gas, the price of which has halved this year.

Last month, the Norwegian government said it will reduce its off-shore oil production to contribute to a global stabilization of the oil market.

Norway would cut production by 250,000 barrels per day in June and by 134,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2020. The start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021.

8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020

Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.



But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.



And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.



So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.

View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".