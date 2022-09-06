S&P 500   3,915.16 (-0.23%)
DOW   31,203.92 (-0.37%)
QQQ   293.12 (-0.69%)
AAPL   154.63 (-0.76%)
MSFT   253.38 (-1.05%)
META   158.46 (-1.16%)
GOOGL   106.55 (-1.21%)
AMZN   126.00 (-1.18%)
TSLA   274.23 (+1.49%)
NVDA   135.17 (-0.95%)
NIO   17.27 (-2.59%)
BABA   88.77 (-3.30%)
AMD   78.85 (-1.73%)
T   16.88 (-1.80%)
MU   55.38 (-1.69%)
CGC   3.31 (-4.34%)
F   15.04 (-0.79%)
GE   71.80 (-0.87%)
DIS   109.47 (-1.56%)
AMC   8.38 (-5.63%)
PYPL   91.63 (+0.55%)
PFE   45.84 (+0.31%)
NFLX   218.30 (-3.45%)
Holiday air travel tops pre-pandemic levels for the 1st time

Tue., September 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as the Labor Day holiday approaches Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

For the first time since COVID-19 brought air travel to a standstill, the number of people streaming through U.S. airport-security checkpoints over a holiday weekend exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The summer travel season ended on a busy note as more than 8.7 million people passed through security in the last four days, topping the Labor Day weekend of 2019.

That is a first for a holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

The busiest day was Friday, when TSA screened 2.48 million travelers.

After a problem-plagued start to the summer, travelers encountered relatively few disruptions.

Airlines canceled about 640 U.S. flights between Friday and Monday, 0.6% of the total, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s less than one-third the cancellation rate between June 1 and Labor Day. Delays were down too.

TSA said screeners found 67 guns in passenger bags between Friday and Monday – very close to the average of 17.3 per day this year. The agency said if that rate continues, 2022 will break last year’s record of 5,972 guns discovered at checkpoints.

