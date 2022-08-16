Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook

S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)

Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook

Tue., August 16, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Home Depot's sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes.

Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year and shares dipped 2.6% before the opening bell Tuesday. Lowe's, which posts quarterly earnings Wednesday, dipped 2.5%.

Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion, which topped projections of $43.35 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, climbed 5.8%, and 5.4% in the U.S.

While the number of customer transactions fell 3%, the amount shoppers spent per transaction rose 9.1%.

The Atlanta company earned $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, which also topped per-share projections for $4.95. It was also better than last year's strong second quarter, when the company posted earnings of $4.81 billion.

Profit and sales levels were unprecedented for Home Depot, according to CEO Ted Decker.

However, the company is sticking to its 2022 forecast for mid-single digits earnings per share growth and total sales growth and comparable sales growth of about 3%.

Home improvement stores have remained busy during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. The spring and summer is also a traditional busy season as home owners head out for flowers, vegetables and other gardening and landscaping goods.

Home Depot Inc. has continued to lure customers despite what may be a cooling of the housing market. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. Existing home sales fell 5.4% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million, the National Association of Realtors said last month.


Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared last week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% a week earlier. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
2.7649 of 5 stars		$208.04+0.8%2.02%16.96Moderate Buy$236.63
Home Depot (HD)
2.9507 of 5 stars		$314.61-0.1%2.42%19.98Moderate Buy$366.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.