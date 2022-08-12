S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
Home Improvement Name Gearing Up for Earnings

Thu., August 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is up 0.3% at $312.42 in afternoon trading, just ahead of the blue chip's second-quarter earnings report that's due before the market opens Tuesday, Aug. 16. Here's a closer look at how HD has been performing in the lead up to the event, and what the options market is pricing in for the equity's post-earnings session.

Though the 20-day moving average stepped in to help Home Depot stock move up the charts in recent weeks, the security continues to underperform the broader market with a 24.7% year-to-date deficit. Today's positive price action was capped by the 150-day trendline late, as the equity continues to battle a familiar closing ceiling at the $312 level.

HD Chart August 11

Diving into HD's earnings history, the stock has closed lower the day after six of the company's past eight quarterly reports, including an 8.9% dip in February. Overall, the shares have averaged a 3.5% swing the day after reporting, regardless of direction. This time around, Home Depot options traders are pricing in a slightly wider, 5.1% swing for Wednesday's trading.

Looking at options, data from the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) shows the equity sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of that ranks in the 88th annual percentile. In other words, puts have been purchased over calls at a faster-than-usual clip of late.

Echoing this, the Home Depot stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.28 lands in the 81st percentile of its annual range. This suggests that near-term options traders are more put-biased than usual right now.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

