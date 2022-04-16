S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Macron, Le Pen decry 'shocking' Stellantis CEO pay
Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Honda invests $40 billion to enter the electric car market

Friday, April 15, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Faced with the growing demand for electric vehicles, Honda has decided to take action on the matter and announced last Tuesday that it will invest about $39.8 billion in research, software and development to launch its electric line within the next ten years.

This strategy contemplates the launch of 30 new models of electric vehicles by 2030 , including two SUVs and a mini car, in addition to increasing its production to more than two million electric vehicles per year. The Japanese automaker is paying particular attention and budget to the development of its own line of solid-state batteries , a power source that is lighter and faster to recharge, thus offering a greater range of use than the currently used lithium batteries. in electric cars.

The idea is that these batteries are already on the market before 2030, meanwhile, lithium batteries will continue to be used and obtained, in North America, from General Motors, an automaker with which the obtaining of batteries has been agreed, while in China the deal is with CATL and Tesla . Through these actions, Honda is getting on the electric vehicle train to catch up with its global rivals who for a couple of years have announced significant investments in multi-million dollar transactions in favor of the transition from gasoline to electricity.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



