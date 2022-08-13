S&P 500   4,280.15
What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
Honest Stock Moves Lower Despite Revenue Jump

Fri., August 12, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) stepped into the earnings confessional this morning to report wider-than-expected second-quarter losses, but the eco-friendly baby, beauty, and household products company also saw a 5% jump in revenue to $78 million, which bested analysts' estimates. Stronger demand for wipes and diapers contributed to this pop.

Nevertheless, the security is down 2.6% at $3.74 at last check. Honest stock has been climbing from a June 16, all-time low of $2.54, with support from the 40-day moving average in early July. Now, however, the shares are running into a ceiling at the $4.20 region. Year-over-year, HNST is down 73.5%.

Amid low absolute volume, 273 calls have crossed the tape so far today -- double what is usually seen at this point -- compared to just 35 puts. Most popular by a long shot is the September 5 call. 

Analysts are mostly skeptical of Honest stock, with five of the eight in question calling it a "hold" or worse. Plus, the 4.5 million shares sold short account for 6.2% of the equity's available float.

