Honest Stock Moves Lower Despite Revenue Jump

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel

Honest Stock Moves Lower Despite Revenue Jump

Last updated on Sun., August 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) stepped into the earnings confessional this morning to report wider-than-expected second-quarter losses, but the eco-friendly baby, beauty, and household products company also saw a 5% jump in revenue to $78 million, which bested analysts' estimates. Stronger demand for wipes and diapers contributed to this pop.

Nevertheless, the security is down 2.6% at $3.74 at last check. Honest stock has been climbing from a June 16, all-time low of $2.54, with support from the 40-day moving average in early July. Now, however, the shares are running into a ceiling at the $4.20 region. Year-over-year, HNST is down 73.5%.

Amid low absolute volume, 273 calls have crossed the tape so far today -- double what is usually seen at this point -- compared to just 35 puts. Most popular by a long shot is the September 5 call. 

Analysts are mostly skeptical of Honest stock, with five of the eight in question calling it a "hold" or worse. Plus, the 4.5 million shares sold short account for 6.2% of the equity's available float.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.