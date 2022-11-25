Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
S&P 500   4,027.26
DOW   34,194.06
QQQ   288.82
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEAL YET (Ad)
Schools add amenities to make end-zone seats more attractive
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
Hong Kong airport launches new third runway

Fri., November 25, 2022 | Zen Soo And Alice Fung, Associated Press

Workers monitor displays at the Integrated Airport Center at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Hong Kong on Friday launched its newly-built third runway, which is expected to be part of a three-runway system in 2024 that will boost the city's status as an aviation hub. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's airport on Friday officially launched a new third runway which is expected to boost the city’s status as an aviation hub.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong said about 140 flights a day are already using the new runway, which has been in operation since early July.

However, the airport is still using only two runways because its center runway was closed in July for reconfiguration.

The airport is also expanding its Terminal 2 and is building a new concourse and baggage handling system.

Work is expected to be completed by 2024, after which the airport will use all three runways, giving it more flight capacity. The entire project will cost 145 billion Hong Kong dollars ($18.5 billion), according to Jack So, chairman of the airport authority.

“The project was funded from the private market and it doesn’t involve any government money," So said at the launch ceremony. “This proves that the international financial community, banking sector and funds are confident of Hong Kong and its airport.”

Brendan Sobie, an independent aviation analyst based in Singapore, said that when all three runways are operating, it will allow more planes to land during peak hours, thereby expanding the airport's capacity.

“You need that capacity, that infrastructure, because you’d start losing out if others have something you don’t have,” Sobie said.

He noted that several other airports in Asia, including in Bangkok and Jakarta, are either working on a third runway or have already added one.

Hong Kong’s additional runway will also facilitate cargo growth.

The city eased pandemic travel restrictions last month, allowing inbound and outbound travel without mandatory quarantine. However, incoming travelers must have a regular COVID-19 test upon arrival.

7 Cheap Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Go Back Up

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was   14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

View the Stocks Here .

