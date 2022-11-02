Hong Kong businesses brace for Tropical Storm Nalgae impact

S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West

Hong Kong businesses brace for Tropical Storm Nalgae impact

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Kanis Leung, Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Severe tropical storm Nalgae edged closer to Hong Kong on Wednesday and forced businesses to close, but a finance summit that's meant to restore the city's image as an international financial hub pressed ahead.

As the city braced itself, temporary shelters were opened and theme parks were closed. The Hong Kong Jockey Club scrapped the evening's horse race.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised its No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, Wednesday afternoon as Nalgae's maximum sustained winds hit 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour.

The warning, which prompted workers to return home, would remain in force until 6 p.m. Whether the signal would be downgraded later would hinge on the strength of the storm and its distance from the city, the observatory said.

Nalgae killed more than 130 people in the Philippines days ago before moving closer to China’s southeastern and southern coastal regions. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China's rule in 1997.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday declared a state of calamity for six months in four storm-battered regions, including in a five-province Muslim autonomous region in the south, where rescuers continue to search for more villagers feared buried in a huge mudslide in a mountainside community.

The storm, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) south-southeast of the city as of 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), was expected to bring winds with mean speeds of 63 kilometers (39 miles) per hour or more, according to the observatory in Hong Kong.

Residents are urged to stay away from the shoreline and stop going to water sport activities, the observatory added.

The government halted various public services, ranging from vaccination and driving license arrangements to child care and elderly centers. Afternoon trading at the local stock market was suspended after the signal was hoisted.


“Nalgae will weaken gradually. However, it will be very close to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary tonight,” the weather forecaster said.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

Should you invest $1,000 in onsemi right now?

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.