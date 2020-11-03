S&P 500   3,380.66 (+2.13%)
DOW   27,529.81 (+2.25%)
QQQ   275.87 (+2.18%)
AAPL   110.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   207.65 (+2.63%)
FB   267.31 (+2.28%)
GOOGL   1,649.76 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,065.53 (+2.03%)
TSLA   424.19 (+5.91%)
NVDA   517.82 (+2.90%)
BABA   292.00 (-6.06%)
CGC   19.93 (-4.78%)
GE   7.72 (+2.66%)
MU   51.40 (+3.40%)
AMD   76.60 (+2.54%)
T   27.58 (+0.88%)
F   7.80 (+1.17%)
ACB   4.59 (-2.96%)
NIO   33.89 (+1.71%)
GILD   59.12 (+1.01%)
NFLX   493.30 (+1.90%)
BA   152.40 (+2.56%)
DIS   123.63 (+2.91%)
Hong Kong stock market debut of online finance giant Ant Group postponed; move follows similar postponement in Shanghai

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | The Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong stock market debut of online finance giant Ant Group postponed; move follows similar postponement in Shanghai.

