Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

Fri., September 23, 2022 | Zen Soo, Associated Press

Passengers queue up at the arrival hall for buses going to quarantine hotels from Hong Kong international airport in Hong Kong, Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years. The measures will come into effect Monday.(AP Photo/Lam Yik)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years.

Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city's chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative COVID-19 result from a rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours before boarding the flight.

The measures will come into effect Monday.

“While we can control the trend of the epidemic, we must allow the maximum room to allow connectivity with the world, so that we can have economic momentum and to reduce inconvenience to arriving travelers,” said Lee, who also said that authorities will not roll back the measures announced Friday.

He said that there must be a “balance between risks and economic growth."

From Monday, travelers into Hong Kong will have to undergo three days of home monitoring. If they test negative for COVID-19 after three days, they will be allowed into venues such as restaurants and bars.

For nearly two years, Hong Kong required overseas arrivals in the city to serve a period of mandatory quarantine in designated hotels. At one point, the city had among the world’s longest quarantine periods at 21 days of mandatory isolation.

The easing of measures comes as Hong Kong prepares to hold several high-profile events, including the Rugby Sevens tournament in November and an international banking summit.

Neighboring Taiwan is expected to do the same next month. This leaves mainland China as one of the only places in the world that will still require travelers to quarantine on arrival.

Hong Kong has for most of the pandemic aligned with China’s “zero-COVID” strategy.


Over the past 2 1/2 years, Hong Kong authorities have imposed strict social distancing measures and locked down residential buildings with confirmed COVID-19 infections to mass-test residents.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.