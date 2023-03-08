S&P 500   3,986.37
3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy 
Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023's Greatest Buying Opportunity?
The Stock That Tripled in a Day...And May Not Be Done
How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Market Gets "Powelled": S&P 500 Confirms Resistance 
FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks
3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy 
Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023's Greatest Buying Opportunity?
The Stock That Tripled in a Day...And May Not Be Done
How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Market Gets "Powelled": S&P 500 Confirms Resistance 
FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks
3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy 
Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023's Greatest Buying Opportunity?
The Stock That Tripled in a Day...And May Not Be Done
How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Market Gets "Powelled": S&P 500 Confirms Resistance 
FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks
3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy 
Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023's Greatest Buying Opportunity?
The Stock That Tripled in a Day...And May Not Be Done
How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Market Gets "Powelled": S&P 500 Confirms Resistance 
FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

Hong Kong's Cathay posts $834 million loss for 2022

Wed., March 8, 2023 | The Associated Press

Travelers walk through the departures hall near a sign for Cathay Pacific at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on Wednesday, March. 8, 2023. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it was ready to rebuild as Hong Kong opened up to global visitors, despite reporting wider losses in 2022. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
HONG KONG (AP) — Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it was ready to rebuild as Hong Kong opened up to global visitors, despite reporting wider losses in 2022.The airline reported an annual loss of 6.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($834.4 million) for the year ending Dec. 31 — an 18.5% increase in losses from 2021 amid strict entry restrictions into the city. However, Cathay saw revenue grow 12% to 51 billion Hong Kong dollars ($6.5 billion) as quarantine requirements in Hong Kong were relaxed in the second half of 2022.“2022 was another challenging year for the Cathay Pacific Group due to the travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cathay CEO Ronald Lam said in a statement. “However, we were very encouraged to see a bright light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2022, and the positive momentum has continued into 2023.”The airline said it would be operating at abut 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, and aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.Cathay has been slower to recover than regional rivals such as Singapore Airlines after Hong Kong aligned with mainland China’s restrictions and stance on COVID-19. The city was among the last places in the world to ease masking requirements in March, and for most of 2022 had required incoming travelers to serve a mandatory quarantine.The airline is also struggling with a shortage of crew members as well as dissatisfaction by many flight attendants over pay cuts and less rest time.“We recognize there have been difficulties regarding crew rosters, resourcing, schedules and customer support hotlines,” said Cathay chair Patrick Healy. “We will continue to do our utmost to minimize such issues as we continue to rebuild.”

