×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Monday, June 20, 2022 | Zen Soo, Associated Press


Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away in Hong Kong on June 14, 2022. The restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.

The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.

The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday.

“As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters, (it makes it) extremely difficult to carry out salvage works,” it said in a statement.

It said the company "is very saddened by this accident.”

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, almost 80 meters (260 feet) in length, had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over 3 million guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise.

It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and laid off all its staff. Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said the restaurant became a financial burden to its shareholders, with millions of Hong Kong dollars spent on its inspection and maintenance even though it was not in operation.

The restaurant was towed away last Tuesday. The company said it planned to move it to a lower-cost site where maintenance could be carried out.

It said that prior to its departure, the vessel had been thoroughly inspected by marine engineers and hoardings were installed, and all relevant approvals were obtained.

“The company is now getting further details of the accident from the towing company,” the statement said.


7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.