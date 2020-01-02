S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
Hotel operator buys The Times-Dispatch building in Richmond

Posted on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A hotel operator has purchased The Times-Dispatch building in Virginia’s capital city, but the Richmond newspaper will remain in the downtown building under a long-term lease, the companies announced Thursday.

The Times-Dispatch reports that its newsroom, advertising and administrative offices will be consolidated on one floor of the four-story building. A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which owns The Times-Dispatch and 29 other daily newspapers, sold the building to an entity tied to Shamin Hotels.

The hotel operator also purchased an adjoining 699-space parking deck. Shamin, which operates 59 hotels in six states, plans to move its corporate headquarters from Chester, Virginia, to the building later this year.

The newspaper reports that court records show the 172,110-square-foot (16,000 square-meter) building was acquired Monday for nearly $14.5 million. The deal did not include a 427,000-square-foot (40,000-square meter) production facility in Hanover County.

The Times-Dispatch has 320 employees, including 141 working at the downtown building, where The Times-Dispatch and the former Richmond News Leader have operated since 1923.

The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, the San Jose Mercury News and other newspaper owners have sold their buildings in recent years.


