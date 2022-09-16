Housing Data, Fed Decision Coming Up Next Week

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's comments and interest rate decision next week, though investors will unpack plenty of housing data in the meantime. Simultaneously, a handful of companies will step into the earnings confessional, including AutoZone (AZO), Costco (COST), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week kicks off with the NAHB home builders' index on Monday, Sept. 19.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, will bring building permits and housing starts data.

Existing home sales data is on tap Wednesday, Sept. 21, along with an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out Thursday, Sept. 22, as well as the U.S. current-account deficit (% of GDP), and leading economic indicators.

To close the week out, Wall Street will being eyeing the S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and services PMI on Friday, Sept. 23.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

