QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)

Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak

Monday, February 28, 2022 | Amy Taxin, Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Houston-based oil company on Monday sued two container ship operators and an organization that helps oversee marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall’s underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The federal court filing also accuses the Marine Exchange of Southern California of failing to route the ships to deeper waters before an impending storm and failing to inform Amplify after the anchor-dragging incidents. The ships are MSC Danit, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A,, and the COSCO Beijing, operated by Costamare Shipping Co., S.A.

"It is entirely foreseeable that allowing massive container ships to remain anchored near a pipeline might, in the event of a storm, result in damage to that pipeline and subsequent harm to the environment," Amplify wrote in its filing, adding more than 20 other vessels left anchorages outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to ride out the storm's high winds and waves in deeper water.

Amplify alleged that had the ships and Marine Exchange not been negligent, the spill wouldn't have happened.

The filing adds the exchange, which logs shipping activity in the heavily traveled region, to ongoing litigation over the spill. Amplify already faces federal lawsuits over damages incurred by local fisherman, tour operators and others stemming from the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The Marine Exchange declined to comment and referred questions to the Coast Guard, with which it operates vessel traffic services, according to the exchange’s website. A message was also left for the Coast Guard.

The MSC Danit and COSCO Beijing were already named in the ongoing litigation. An email message was sent to MSC. No one answered a phone listed for COSCO in Los Angeles.

While less severe than initially feared, the oil spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that Orange County communities have been striving to restore.

U.S. prosecutors last year charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil. They claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill and would have minimized the damage. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

The complaint filed Monday seeks damages for lost revenue from suspended oil production since the spill, and that the Marine Exchange not allow ships to anchor near the pipeline when severe weather is likely.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.