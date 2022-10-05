How company off-sites are changing business travel

S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains

How company off-sites are changing business travel

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Sam Kemmis Of Nerdwallet

Business travel used to mean sending employees from their home office to somewhere else — to meet with clients or coworkers at other offices. But for many remote-first companies, it now means the opposite: Bringing employees together from their far-flung homes to work and meet in person.

These so-called “off-sites” — a holdover term from when these companies had actual sites — have the potential to change the face of business travel.

While consumer travel has roared back in 2022, business travel has been slower to rebound. Company off-sites could make up a larger share of that budget than in years past.

Doist, a software company with employees distributed around the globe, wanted something different for its companywide retreat in July.

“We rented a small village in the Austrian Alps,” says Chase Warrington, head of remote at Doist. “We did a lederhosen party and went to traditional lodges for dinners.”

Warrington says the purpose of these off-site gatherings differs markedly from the goals of traditional business travel. Rather than hunkering in meetings to get work done, these retreats aim for connection and fun. That means throwing out the traditional business travel playbook.

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE … OR SOMETHING ELSE?

Rather than replacing traditional business travel, the off-site retreat is seen by many as an emerging trend of its own.

“There will still be business travel, it will just look different,” says Bruno Muchada, head of expansion for property partners at Surf Office, a company retreat management company. “You’re traveling to see your company as much as you are going to see clients.”

And as the line between business and pleasure blurs into so-called “bleisure” travel, off-site organizers are recognizing the relative unimportance of traditional meetings and schedules. In this upside-down scenario, employees are now working at home and playing with their co-workers at the “office,” instead of vice versa.


“I have this theory on the division of the structure of the day,” says Warrington, who also manages off-site events for Doist. “It should be 20% work, 30% activities and 50% free time.”

This free time allows the kind of spontaneous connection and conversation that return-to-office apologists have lauded. And it fundamentally alters how — and where — these off-sites are organized.

“Don’t take us to some big hotel in the middle of a city and give us a big itinerary,” Warrington says, channeling employee sentiment.

This might spell trouble for traditional conference centers and hotels that depend on a steady drumbeat of business travel. Yet it has created a new small-business ecosystem geared at helping remote businesses manage employee morale via retreats.

ENTER THE OFF-SITE STARTUPS

Investment has poured into the budding off-site industry. The software company Salesforce has built a dedicated wellness retreat in the California redwoods in which to hold team-building events. And Workation Village, a custom-designed site in Italy for company retreats, launched in 2021.

Yet remote companies are discovering that, while companywide gatherings with hundreds of employees may help boost morale, they’re a pain to organize.

“Many companies are introducing a travel manager position,” Muchada says. “But they realize that it’s a lot of work to organize everything, and that’s why many companies are contacting us.”

Surf Office manages retreat locations around the globe, from Santa Cruz , California, to Tuscany , Italy, and aims to alleviate the guesswork (and paperwork) for travel managers and human resources teams. Similar businesses are popping up to address this sudden spike in demand.

“When the vaccines started to roll out, I started to recognize that the world is changing,” says Hunter Block , founder of Offsiter, which offers an Airbnb-like marketplace of retreat locations. “People are never going to go back to the office.”

Block quickly realized that organizations needed more than just a location — they needed an organizer. So Offsiter now offers full-service management of everything from catering to collecting T-shirt sizes for company swag.

“We can handle all of it, all the way down to holding the clipboard and telling people where to go,” says Block. “Then, the whole team gets to participate in it, rather than being distracted by the nitty-gritty. We’re very much like a wedding planner.”

Despite its sudden rise, the off-site industry remains in its infancy and has plenty of kinks to work out.

“I’ve tested some tools that are meant to serve this market, but they’re very raw,” Warrington says. “They’re building the airplane as they fly it.”

____________________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sam Kemmis is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: skemmis@nerdwallet.com.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: How long until business travel returns to normal? https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-how-long-until-business-travel-returns-to-normal

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.