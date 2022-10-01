How Home Depot Stock Could Stabilize Investor Portfolios

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

How Home Depot Stock Could Stabilize Investor Portfolios

Fri., September 30, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with approximately 500,000 associates, 2,317 retail stores, and a market cap of about $285 billion. HD operates in the United States, Mexico, and 10 Canadian provinces, offering more than one million products for DIY customers and professional contractors. On September 28, Home Depot celebrated its 20th season of sponsoring ESPN’s “College Gameday,” now known as “College GameDay Built by The Home Depot." At last check, HD stock was seen up 0.5% at $279.79.

Home Depot stock is down about 16% over the past 12 months and has decreased 34% since peaking at an all-time high of $420.61 early last December. Additionally, HD has dropped 32% year-to-date, experiencing a 6% decline over the past month and putting the retail stock just 5% off its 52-week low of $264.51 just last week.

Moreover, Home Depot stock offers a forward price-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89, signaling a relatively fair valuation. HD also provides a solid dividend yield of 2.81% at a forward dividend $7.60.

The home improvement retailer has remained incredibly consistent over multiple years, reporting annual top and bottom line growth since fiscal 2019. In total, Home Depot has grown its annual revenues and net income 43.5% and 51.8%, respectively, since fiscal 2019. In addition, the company is estimated to report a 3.6% increase in revenues and a 6.7% increase in earnings for fiscal 2023. HD is also expected to see 2.6% revenue growth and 4.8% earnings growth for fiscal 2024. Overall, Home Depot presents a safe business model with a history of constant growth at a reasonable price, making HD a strong pick for long-term and dividend investors.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.