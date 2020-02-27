S&P 500   2,978.76 (-4.42%)
How major stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks nosedived on Wall Street Thursday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by nearly 1,200 points and deepening a weeklong global market rout.

Bond prices soared again, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low. Iinvestors worried that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy and shifted money to less-risky assets.

The latest losses extended a slide in stocks that has wiped out the solid gains the major indexes had posted early this year.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 137.63 points, or 4.4%, to 2,978.76.

The Dow fell 1,190.95 points, or 4.4%, to 25,766.64.

The Nasdaq dropped 414.29 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 54.89 points, or 3.5%, to 1,497.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 358.99 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is down 3,225.77 points, or 11.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,010.11 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.74 points, or 10.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 252.02 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is down 2,771.80 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 406.13 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 170.60 points, or 10.2%.


