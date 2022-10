How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/28/2022

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.

More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 93.76 points, or 2.5%, to 3,901.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52 points, or 2.6%, to 32,861.80

The Nasdaq rose 309.78 points, or 2.9%, to 11,102.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.60 points, or 2.2%, to 1,846.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 148.31 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 1,179.24 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 242.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.68 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 865.12 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 3,476.50 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,542.52 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.39 points, or 17.7%.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .