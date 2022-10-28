S&P 500   3,901.06 (+2.46%)
DOW   32,861.80 (+2.59%)
QQQ   281.22 (+3.06%)
AAPL   155.74 (+7.56%)
MSFT   235.87 (+4.02%)
META   99.20 (+1.29%)
GOOGL   96.29 (+4.41%)
AMZN   103.41 (-6.80%)
TSLA   228.52 (+1.52%)
NVDA   138.34 (+4.99%)
NIO   9.69 (-2.91%)
BABA   63.74 (-3.19%)
AMD   62.01 (+5.82%)
T   18.48 (+2.50%)
MU   54.04 (+3.51%)
CGC   3.15 (+5.35%)
F   13.26 (+2.00%)
GE   78.33 (+3.07%)
DIS   105.95 (+1.45%)
AMC   6.51 (+0.00%)
PYPL   86.25 (-1.26%)
PFE   47.43 (+3.69%)
NFLX   295.72 (-0.41%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/28/2022

Fri., October 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.

More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 93.76 points, or 2.5%, to 3,901.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52 points, or 2.6%, to 32,861.80

The Nasdaq rose 309.78 points, or 2.9%, to 11,102.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.60 points, or 2.2%, to 1,846.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 148.31 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 1,179.24 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 242.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.68 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 865.12 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 3,476.50 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,542.52 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.39 points, or 17.7%.

