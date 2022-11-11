How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/11/2022

Wall Street tacked more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, leaving the market with its biggest weekly gain since the summer.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose twice as much. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher.

Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.56 points, or 0.9%, to 3,992.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86.

The Nasdaq rose 209.18 points, or 1.9%, to 11,323.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.81 points, or 0.8%, to 1,882.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 222.38 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 1,344.64 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 848.08 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 82.87 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 773.25 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is down 2,590.44 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,321.64 points, or 27.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.57 points, or 16.1%.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

