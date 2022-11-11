How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/11/2022

S&P 500   3,992.93 (+0.92%)
DOW   33,747.86 (+0.10%)
QQQ   287.96 (+1.84%)
AAPL   149.70 (+1.93%)
MSFT   247.11 (+1.70%)
META   113.02 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   96.41 (+2.63%)
AMZN   100.79 (+4.31%)
TSLA   195.97 (+2.75%)
NVDA   163.27 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.56 (+11.80%)
BABA   70.77 (+1.43%)
AMD   72.37 (+5.70%)
T   19.05 (+1.11%)
MU   62.52 (+3.73%)
CGC   4.22 (+10.76%)
F   14.50 (+2.26%)
GE   86.31 (+1.09%)
DIS   95.01 (+5.03%)
AMC   7.20 (+17.46%)
PYPL   91.03 (+4.87%)
PFE   47.60 (+0.46%)
NFLX   290.13 (+5.51%)
S&P 500   3,992.93 (+0.92%)
DOW   33,747.86 (+0.10%)
QQQ   287.96 (+1.84%)
AAPL   149.70 (+1.93%)
MSFT   247.11 (+1.70%)
META   113.02 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   96.41 (+2.63%)
AMZN   100.79 (+4.31%)
TSLA   195.97 (+2.75%)
NVDA   163.27 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.56 (+11.80%)
BABA   70.77 (+1.43%)
AMD   72.37 (+5.70%)
T   19.05 (+1.11%)
MU   62.52 (+3.73%)
CGC   4.22 (+10.76%)
F   14.50 (+2.26%)
GE   86.31 (+1.09%)
DIS   95.01 (+5.03%)
AMC   7.20 (+17.46%)
PYPL   91.03 (+4.87%)
PFE   47.60 (+0.46%)
NFLX   290.13 (+5.51%)
S&P 500   3,992.93 (+0.92%)
DOW   33,747.86 (+0.10%)
QQQ   287.96 (+1.84%)
AAPL   149.70 (+1.93%)
MSFT   247.11 (+1.70%)
META   113.02 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   96.41 (+2.63%)
AMZN   100.79 (+4.31%)
TSLA   195.97 (+2.75%)
NVDA   163.27 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.56 (+11.80%)
BABA   70.77 (+1.43%)
AMD   72.37 (+5.70%)
T   19.05 (+1.11%)
MU   62.52 (+3.73%)
CGC   4.22 (+10.76%)
F   14.50 (+2.26%)
GE   86.31 (+1.09%)
DIS   95.01 (+5.03%)
AMC   7.20 (+17.46%)
PYPL   91.03 (+4.87%)
PFE   47.60 (+0.46%)
NFLX   290.13 (+5.51%)
S&P 500   3,992.93 (+0.92%)
DOW   33,747.86 (+0.10%)
QQQ   287.96 (+1.84%)
AAPL   149.70 (+1.93%)
MSFT   247.11 (+1.70%)
META   113.02 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   96.41 (+2.63%)
AMZN   100.79 (+4.31%)
TSLA   195.97 (+2.75%)
NVDA   163.27 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.56 (+11.80%)
BABA   70.77 (+1.43%)
AMD   72.37 (+5.70%)
T   19.05 (+1.11%)
MU   62.52 (+3.73%)
CGC   4.22 (+10.76%)
F   14.50 (+2.26%)
GE   86.31 (+1.09%)
DIS   95.01 (+5.03%)
AMC   7.20 (+17.46%)
PYPL   91.03 (+4.87%)
PFE   47.60 (+0.46%)
NFLX   290.13 (+5.51%)

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/11/2022

Fri., November 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street tacked more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, leaving the market with its biggest weekly gain since the summer.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose twice as much. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher.

Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.56 points, or 0.9%, to 3,992.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86.

The Nasdaq rose 209.18 points, or 1.9%, to 11,323.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.81 points, or 0.8%, to 1,882.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 222.38 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 1,344.64 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 848.08 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 82.87 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 773.25 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is down 2,590.44 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,321.64 points, or 27.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.57 points, or 16.1%.

7 Most Overhyped Penny Stocks to Sell Now

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them.  But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.