How major US stock indexes fared Friday

S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks fell broadly and oil prices surged Friday after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising tensions in the Middle East.

Technology, financial and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling, which ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500. The price of oil jumped 3.1%. Bond prices rose as investors sought safety, sending yields lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 dropped 23 points, or 0.7%, to 3,234.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.8%, to 28,634.88.

The Nasdaq lost 71.42 points, or 0.8%, to 9,020.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,660.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 5.17 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow dropped 10.38 points, or 0.04%.

The Nasdaq rose 14.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 lost 8.16 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 4.07 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 96.44 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 48.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.60 points, or 0.5%.


More on MarketBeat
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel