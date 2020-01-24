Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, January 24th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday as increased fears that an outbreak of a deadly virus could spread more widely rattled markets.

The S&P 500 had its worst day since early October as health care stocks incurred steep losses. The sell-off followed news that a Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new virus from China.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 30.07 points, or 0.9%, to 3,295.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 170.36 points, or 0.6%, to 28,989.73.

The Nasdaq composite lost 87.57 points, or 0.9%, to 9,314.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slumped 22.78 points, or 1.4%, to 1,662.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 dropped 34.15 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 358.37 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq lost 74.03 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 37.40 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.69 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 451.29 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 342.31 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.24 points, or 0.4%.


