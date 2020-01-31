S&P 500   3,225.52 (-1.77%)
DOW   28,256.03 (-2.09%)
QQQ   219.07 (-1.59%)
AAPL   309.51 (-4.43%)
FB   201.91 (-3.64%)
MSFT   170.23 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   1,432.78 (-1.48%)
AMZN   2,008.72 (+7.38%)
CGC   22.55 (-3.43%)
NVDA   236.43 (-3.82%)
BABA   206.59 (-0.95%)
MU   53.09 (-3.53%)
GE   12.45 (-2.20%)
TSLA   650.57 (+1.52%)
AMD   47.00 (-3.65%)
T   37.62 (+0.51%)
ACB   1.89 (-2.58%)
F   8.82 (-0.23%)
NFLX   345.09 (-0.76%)
PRI   118.56 (-2.32%)
BAC   32.83 (-1.94%)
DIS   138.31 (+0.36%)
GILD   63.20 (-1.30%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Friday as investors feared that a virus outbreak that originated in China will dent the global economy.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from China. The sell-off erased the S&P 500's gains for January and gave the benchmark index its biggest weekly loss since August.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 sank 58.14 points, or 1.8%, to 3,225.52.

The Dow Jones industrials slumped 603.41 points, or 2.1% to 28,256.03.

The Nasdaq fell 148 points, or 1.6%, to 9,150.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 34.16 points, or 2.1%, to 1,614.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 69.95 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow declined 733.70 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq lost 163.97 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 dropped 48.17 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 5.26 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 282.41 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 178.33 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.41 points, or 3.3%.


