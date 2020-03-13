How major US stock indexes fared Friday

S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
MSFT   158.84 (+14.22%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
CGC   10.94 (+0.18%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
GE   7.85 (+8.58%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
ACB   0.77 (+10.00%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
PRI   98.72 (+10.50%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
DIS   102.52 (+11.67%)
S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
MSFT   158.84 (+14.22%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
CGC   10.94 (+0.18%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
GE   7.85 (+8.58%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
ACB   0.77 (+10.00%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
PRI   98.72 (+10.50%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
DIS   102.52 (+11.67%)
S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
MSFT   158.84 (+14.22%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
CGC   10.94 (+0.18%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
GE   7.85 (+8.58%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
ACB   0.77 (+10.00%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
PRI   98.72 (+10.50%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
DIS   102.52 (+11.67%)
S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
MSFT   158.84 (+14.22%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
CGC   10.94 (+0.18%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
GE   7.85 (+8.58%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
ACB   0.77 (+10.00%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
PRI   98.72 (+10.50%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
DIS   102.52 (+11.67%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, March 13th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Major indexes staged a late rally on Wall Street Friday after President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,985 points, or 9.4%, its biggest rise since October 2008. Stocks doubled their gains in the last half-hour as Trump made his remarks.

The rally came at the end of a week of turbulent trading fueled by heightened fears that fallout from the coronavirus could trigger a global recession. Thursday's drop was the worst since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 230.38 points, or 9.3%, to 2,711.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,985.00 points, or 9.4%, to 23,185.62.

The Nasdaq rose 673.07 points, or 9.3%, to 7,874.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 87.20 points, or 7.8%, to 1,210.13

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 261.35 points, or 8.8%.

The Dow fell 2,679.16 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 700.74 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 239.09 points, or 16.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 fell 519.76 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow fell 5,352.82 points, or 18.8%.

The Nasdaq fell 1,097.73 points, or 12.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 458.33 points, or 27.5%.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel