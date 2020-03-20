S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, March 20th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Wall Street had its worst week since the financial crisis of 2008 as traders went into full retreat out of fear that the coronavirus will plunge the U.S. and other major economies into deep recessions.

The price of U.S. crude oil also took another nosedive. Investors anticipate a sharp drop in demand for energy as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt. New York became the latest state to extend a mandate that nearly all workers stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 104.47 points, or 4.3%, to 2,304.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.6%, to 19,173.98.

The Nasdaq fell 271.06 points, or 3.8%, to 6,879.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 44.7 points, or 4.2%, to 1,014.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 406.10 points, or 15%.

The Dow fell 4,011.64 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq fell 995.36 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 fell 196.08 points, or 16.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 925.86 points, or 28.7%.

The Dow is down 9,364.46 points, or 32.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,093.09 points, or 23.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 654.42 points, or 39.2%.


