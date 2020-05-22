How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street ended mostly higher Friday after a wobbly day of trading. Trading was subdued ahead of the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.

Despite the uneven finish, major indexes each notched a weekly gain of more than 3%. Strength in technology, communications and real estate stocks helped reverse much of the market’s early slide. Energy stocks fell the most as crude oil prices closed lower after six straight gains.

Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.94 points, or 0.2%, to 2,955.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24,465.16.

The Nasdaq composite added 39.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,324.59.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 7.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,355.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 91.75 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow gained 779.74 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed 310.03 points, or 3.4%

The Russell 2000 picked up 98.54 points, or 7.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 275.33 points, or 8.5%.

The Dow is down 4,073.28 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 351.98 points, or 3.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 312.94 points, or 18.8%.

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).



In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.



And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.



But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.



To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

