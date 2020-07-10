How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Friday as the S&P 500 notched its third weekly gain in the last four.
The benchmark index’s biggest gains came from cruise operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to reopen and strengthen.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks also recorded a solid gain, and Treasury yields erased an early dip.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 32.99 points, or 1.1%, to 3,185.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075.30.
The Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.7%, to 10,617.44.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 23.76 points, or 1.7%, to 1,422.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 gained 55.03 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow rose 247.94 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq added 409.81 points, or 4%
The Russell 2000 fell 9.18 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 45.74 points, 1.4%.
The Dow is down 2,463.14 points, or 8.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,644.84 points, or 18.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 245.79 points, or 14.7%.
10 Stocks to Sell in 2020
For some investors, selling stocks can be hard. It can seem like a personal failure. But it’s really just a mindset. You have to understand that waiting out a stock may be the right thing to do when time is on your side. But if you are investing for specific and/or time-sensitive goals, holding onto an underperforming stock can have a big impact.
Ideally, an investor could look at their portfolio at the end of the year and like trimming a rose bush, cut off the dead parts and move on. But with a new year upon us, it could be tempting to wait things out.
We’ve provided you this presentation to give you a look at ten stocks that you should consider selling. Some of these stocks are being affected by short-term setbacks. Others may be a buying opportunity at a lower price. That’s for you to decide.
View the "10 Stocks to Sell in 2020".