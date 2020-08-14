How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street ended Friday more or less where it started after a day of drifting between small gains and losses for major stock indexes.
The market was nearly evenly split between rising and falling stocks after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected.
The S&P 500 ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after briefly crossing above its record closing high twice this week.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 edged down 0.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,372.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02.
The Nasdaq composite dipped 23.20, or 0.2%, to 11,019.30.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 1.91, or 0.1%, to 1,577.88.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.57 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 497.54 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 8.32 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.70 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 142.07 points, or 4.4%.
The Dow is down 607.42 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,046.70 points, or 22.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 90.59 points, or 5.4%.
