How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, August 21st, 2020 by The Associated Press

Technology companies once again helped prop up an otherwise wobbly day on Wall Street Friday, as a record-breaking but wishy-washy week of trading came to a close.

The S&P 500 climbed to its second all-time high this week, even though most stocks in the index were weaker.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 3,397.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190.60 points, or 0.7%, to 27,930.33.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 46.85 points, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 11.83 points, or 0.8%, to 1,552.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 24.31 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow fell 0.69 points, or 0.0%.

The Nasdaq gained 292.50 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 lost 25.40 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 166.38 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 608.11 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,339.20 points, or 26.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 115.99 points, or 7%.

