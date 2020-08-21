How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Technology companies once again helped prop up an otherwise wobbly day on Wall Street Friday, as a record-breaking but wishy-washy week of trading came to a close.
The S&P 500 climbed to its second all-time high this week, even though most stocks in the index were weaker.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 3,397.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190.60 points, or 0.7%, to 27,930.33.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 46.85 points, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 11.83 points, or 0.8%, to 1,552.48.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 24.31 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow fell 0.69 points, or 0.0%.
The Nasdaq gained 292.50 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 lost 25.40 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 166.38 points, or 5.2%.
The Dow is down 608.11 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,339.20 points, or 26.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 115.99 points, or 7%.
