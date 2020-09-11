How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Friday following another rocky day of sharp swings.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% but still ended with its second weekly loss in a row. The Nasdaq, which includes many of the big tech stocks that have been the focus of the market's recent selling, closed lower.
Industrial, financial and health care stocks accounted for most of the gains, offsetting losses in technology, retailers and elsewhere in the market.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.78 points, or 0.1%, to 3,340.97.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131.06 points, or 0.5%, to 27,665.64.
The Nasdaq composite gave up 66.05 points, or 0.6%, to 10,853.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 10.48 points, or 0.7%, to 1,497.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 85.99 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow lost 467.67 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq dropped 459.59 points, or 4.1%.
The Russell 2000 gave up 38.03 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 110.19 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is down 872.80 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,880.94 points, or 21%.
The Russell 2000 is down 171.20 points, or 10.3%.
