How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets ends with a third-straight weekly loss for the S&P 500.
Technology companies, including Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, weighed particularly heavy on the market decline.
Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 37.54 points, or 1.1%, to 3,319.47.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 244.56 points, or 0.9%, to 27,657.42.
The Nasdaq composite lost 116.99 points, or 1.1%, to 10,793.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.82 points, or 0.4%, to 1,536.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 21.50 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow slipped 8.22 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq gave up 60.26 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 rose 39.51 points, or 2.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 88.69 points, or 2.8%.
The Dow is down 881.02 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,820.68 points, or 20.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 131.69 points, or 7.9%.
8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis
Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.
The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.
But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.
The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.
But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.
View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".