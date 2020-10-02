How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street’s major stock indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, but the losses ended up milder than investors braced for early in the morning.
The S&P 500 lost 1% after paring an earlier 1.7% drop. Still, most of the stocks in the index were higher, and the S&P 500 managed to close out its first winning week in the last five. Big technology stocks remained weak and were the main reason for the day’s loss. Treasury yields ticked higher, and smaller stocks were stronger than the rest of the market in a sign of optimism.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 32.38 points, or 1%, to 3,348.42.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.09 points, or 0.5%, to 27,682.81.
The Nasdaq composite fell 251.49, or 2.2%, to 11,075.02.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 8.09, or 0.5%, to 1,539.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 49.98 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow rose 508.85 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq rose 161.45 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 rose 64.39 points, or 4.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 117.66 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is down 855.63 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,102.41 points, or 23.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 129.17 points, or 7.7%.
