How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose again on Wall Street Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since July, as talks continue their start-and-stop drive on Capitol Hill to deliver more aid to the ailing economy.
The solid finish follows a weekslong run of mostly shaky trading over worries that Congress and the White House won’t deliver more support for the economy as it reels from the impact of the pandemic.
Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending drove much of the rally.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index rose 30.31 points, or 0.9%, to 3,477.14.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.39 points, or 0.6%, to 28,586.90.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 158.96 points, or 1.4%, to 11,579.94.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,637.55.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 128.70 points, or 3.8%.
The Dow gained 904.09 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq added 504.93 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 98.25 points, or 6.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 246.36 points, or 7.6%.
The Dow is up 48.46 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,607.34 points, or 29.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.92 points, or 1.9%.
