How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Losses in big technology companies drove more losses on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 closed out October with its first back-to-back monthly decline since March.
The drops in several high-flying Big Tech stocks came after those companies issued uncertain outlooks for the future.
Investors have turned cautious amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe, Washington’s failure to deliver badly needed aid to the economy and uncertainty about the presidential election.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 lost 40.15 points, or 1.2%, to 3,269.96.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71 points, or 0.6%, to 26,501.60.
The Nasdaq composite gave up 274 points, or 2.5%, to 10,911.59.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index dropped 23.10 points, or 1.5%, to 1,538.48.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 195.43 points, or 5.6%.
The Dow lost 1,833.97 points, or 6.5%.
The Nasdaq dropped 636.69 points, or 5.5%.
The Russell 2000 gave up 102.02 points, or 6.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 39.18 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 2,036.84 points, or 7.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,938.99 points, or 21.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 129.99 points, or 7.8%.
2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.
That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.
To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.
