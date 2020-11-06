How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington.
The S&P 500 inched down by less than 0.1%, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3%. It was the first loss of the week for the index.
While stocks cooled, the bond market got a shot of optimism about the economy from a report showing U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Treasury yields climbed, a sign of improved confidence.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 inched down 1.01 point, or less than 0.1%, to 3,509.44.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to 28,323.40.
The Nasdaq composite edged up by 4.30 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,895.23.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 15.89 points, or 1%, to 1,644.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 239.48 points, or 7.3%.
The Dow is up 1,821.80 points, or 6.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 983.64 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 105.68 points, or 6.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 278.66 points, or 8.6%.
The Dow is down 215.04 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,922.62 points, or 32.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 24.31 points, or 1.5%.
