How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, November 27, 2020 | The Associated Press

The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy.

The Nasdaq also closed at a record helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies.

Positive developments on a vaccine front have driven double-digit gains in the major indexes this month as investors look forward to progress in gaining control over the pandemic that plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, to 3,638.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37.90 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37.

The Nasdaq gained 111.44 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.25 points, or 0.6%, to 1,855.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.81 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 646.89 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 350.88 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.93 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 407.57 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is up 1,371.93 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,233.24 points, or 36%.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.80 points, or 11.2%.

