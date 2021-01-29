How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 73.14 points, or 1.9%, to 3,714.324.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 620.74 points, or 2%, to 29,982.62.
The Nasdaq fell 266.46 points, or 2%, to 13,070.69.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.97 points, or 1.6%, to 2,073.64.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 127.23 points, or 3.3%.
The Dow is down 1,014.36 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 472.37 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 95.12 points, or 4.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 41.83 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 623.86 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 182.41 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 98.79 points, or 5%.
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
