How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three.
Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down even as other indexes rose.
Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,906.71.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98 point, less than 0.1%, to 31,494.32.
The Nasdaq rose 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 13,874.46.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.30 points, or 2.2%, to 2,266.69.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 28.12 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.92 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq fell 221.01 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.67 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 150.64 points, or 4%.
The Dow is up 887.84 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 968.18 points, or 7.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 291.83 points, or 14.8%.
7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine
Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.
Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.
All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.
Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.
