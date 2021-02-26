How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower on Wall Street.
Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. On Friday the S&P 500 gave back 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%. Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally.
Investors continued to watch Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day earlier.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 18.19 points, or 0.5%, to 3,811.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.64 points, or 1.5%, to 30,932.37.
The Nasdaq rose 72.91 points, or 0.6%, to 13,192.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.88 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,201.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 95.56 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is down 561.95 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 682.12 points, or 4.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 65.64 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 55.08 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is up 325.89 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 304.06 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 226.20 points, or 11.5%.
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the current bull market's ninth year, growth stocks have appreciated considerably. It's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low-interest rates, improved corporate earnings, and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines, and growth investors have a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
