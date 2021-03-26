How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, erasing the market’s losses from earlier in the week and avoiding a second straight weekly drop for the S&P 500.
The index rose 1.7% Friday, and some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 65.02 points, or 1.7%, to 3,974.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.40 points, or 1.4%, to 33,072.88.
The Nasdaq rose 161.05 points, or 1.2%, to 13,138.72.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.36 points, or 1.8% to 2,221.48.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 61.44 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 444.91 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 76.51 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 66.06 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 218.47 points, or 5.8%.
The Dow is up 2,466.40 points, or 8.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 250.44 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 246.63 points, or 12.5%.
7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future
When you say the Internet of Things (IoT) you may get different responses. I like to think of it broadly as being about connection. It’s about devices that can connect with each other, and with the internet. And this provides users with the solutions that are making our lives more convenient.
The most basic, and ubiquitous, example of an IoT device is the smartphone that many of us have with us at all times. But think about what that has led to. Home assistants, security cameras, fitness apps, and so much more are all enabled by the internet of things.
IoT took on even more importance in the pandemic as businesses had to find a way to ensure the security and viability of their networks even as their employees were scattered remotely. This created demand for edge and cloud computing solutions that are also facilitated by the internet of things.
And yes, this is just the start. The need for more and more data is powering demand for IoT solution in areas such as autonomous vehicles.
But the good news is that this is an area that is still very much in its growth phase. And that means there is no lack of companies that you can find to trade in this sector. To help you get started, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven such companies and the reasons why we believe they merit adding to your portfolio.
View the "7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future".