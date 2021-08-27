How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks rallied to more record highs Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that has helped the market soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year.

In a highly anticipated speech, the Fed’s chair said one milestone has been reached for the central bank to slow a bond-buying program that’s assisting the economy. But he stressed that the move toward eventually raising rates will be gradual.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.37 points, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 35,455.80.

The Nasdaq rose 183.69 points, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.17 points, or 2.9%, to 2,277.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.70 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 335.72 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 414.84 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 109.55 points, or 5.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 753.30 points, or 20%.

The Dow is up 4,849.32 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,241.22 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 302.30 points, or 15.3%.

One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.