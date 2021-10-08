S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, October 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare back its immense support for the markets.

The S&P 500 fell after wavering throughout the day. Government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast.

The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stocks moved up and down throughout the day, as did Treasury yields. The price of U.S. oil briefly rose to its highest level since 2014.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,391.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25.

The Nasdaq fell 74.48 points, or 0.5%, to 14,579.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17 points, or 0.8%, to 2,233.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.30 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 419.79 points, or less than 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.84 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.54 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 635.27 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 4,139.77 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,691.26 points, or 13.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.23 points, or 13.1%.


