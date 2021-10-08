How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare back its immense support for the markets.

The S&P 500 fell after wavering throughout the day. Government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast.

The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stocks moved up and down throughout the day, as did Treasury yields. The price of U.S. oil briefly rose to its highest level since 2014.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,391.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25.

The Nasdaq fell 74.48 points, or 0.5%, to 14,579.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17 points, or 0.8%, to 2,233.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.30 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 419.79 points, or less than 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.84 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.54 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 635.27 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 4,139.77 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,691.26 points, or 13.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.23 points, or 13.1%.

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.