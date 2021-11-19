How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,697.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.97 points, or 0.7%, to 35,601.98.

The Nasdaq rose 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to 16,057.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.43 points, or 0.9%, to 2,343.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.11 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 498.33 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 196.48 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 68.62 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 941.89 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 4,995.50 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,169.16 points, or 24.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 368.31 points, or 18.6%.

