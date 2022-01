How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A turbulent week for markets ended with a late burst of buying Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains of the year.

The late surge for stocks followed several days of sudden moves up and down throughout the week. Markets have been jittery as investors try to anticipate how aggressively the Federal Reserve will move to withdraw its economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 105.34 points, or 2.4%, to 4,431.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.7%, to 34,725.47.

The Nasdaq rose 417.79 points, or 3.1%, to 13,770.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.22 points, or 1.9%, to 1,968.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.91 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 460.10 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.41 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 334.33 points, or 7%.

The Dow is down 1,612.83 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,874.40 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is down 276.80 points, or 12.3%.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there's a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don't, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend.