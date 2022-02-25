How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine.

Stocks rose sharply, oil prices fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.

Stocks have made big swings as Russia’s invasion raised the prospect of even higher inflation, particularly in energy prices, and threatened to put a drag on the global economy. The volatility seemed likely to continue, with so much uncertainty about Ukraine as well as over how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points, or 2.2%, to 4,384.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5%, to 34,058.75.

The Nasdaq rose 221.04 points, or 1.6%, to 13,694.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.92 points, or 2.3%, to 2,040.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.78 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 20.43 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 146.56 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.60 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 381.53 points, or 8%.

The Dow is down 2,279.55 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,950.35 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 204.38 points, or 9.1%.

