How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what’s next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.90 points, or 0.5%, to 4,543.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.4%, to 34,861.24.

The Nasdaq fell 22.54 points, or 0.2%, to 14,169.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,077.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.94 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 106.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 275.46 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 223.12 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,477.06 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,475.67 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.33 points, or 7.5%.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.