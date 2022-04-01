How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stock indexes ended a bumpy day higher on Wall Street Friday while Treasury yields soared, after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes.

The two-year Treasury yield approached its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February. It again topped the 10-year yield, an unusual event that’s historically been an ominous sign for the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.45 points, or 0.3%, to 4,545.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4%, to 34,818.27.

The Nasdaq rose 40.98 points, or 0.3%, to 14,261.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.99 points, or 1%, to 2,091.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.80 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 42.97 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.13 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 220.32 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 1,520.03 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,383.47 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.20 points, or 6.9%.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.