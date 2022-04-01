How major US stock indexes fared Friday

S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, April 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stock indexes ended a bumpy day higher on Wall Street Friday while Treasury yields soared, after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes.

The two-year Treasury yield approached its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February. It again topped the 10-year yield, an unusual event that’s historically been an ominous sign for the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.45 points, or 0.3%, to 4,545.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4%, to 34,818.27.

The Nasdaq rose 40.98 points, or 0.3%, to 14,261.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.99 points, or 1%, to 2,091.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.80 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 42.97 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.13 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 220.32 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 1,520.03 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,383.47 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.20 points, or 6.9%.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.