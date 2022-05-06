How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The stock market ended an unusually turbulent week with its fifth straight weekly decline.

The bumpy and mostly lower ride came as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in engineering a smooth cooldown of the economy without letting inflation get out of hand. The Fed is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic. That has helped send bond yields, which influence mortgage rates, to the highest levels since 2018, and they’re sure to move higher.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.53 points, or 0.6%, to 4,123.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.60 points, or 0.3%, to 32,899.37.

The Nasdaq fell 173.03 points, or 1.4%, to 12,144.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.58 points, or 1.7%, to 1,839.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.59 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 77.84 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 189.98 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.54 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 642.84 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is down 3,438.93 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,500.31 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 405.75 points, or 18.1%.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.