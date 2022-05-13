How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy week with a gain Friday, but not enough to keep the market from lodging its sixth weekly drop in a row, the longest such streak since 2011.

The S&P 500 climbed, led by more gains in the highly volatile technology sector. Markets have been slumping since late March as traders worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in its delicate mission of slowing the economy enough to rein in inflation without causing a recession. Twitter sank after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was putting his deal to acquire the social media company on hold.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 93.81 points, or 2.4%, to 4,023.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.5%, to 32,196.66.

The Nasdaq rose 434.04 points, or 3.8%, to 11,805.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,792.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 99.45 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 702.71 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 339.66 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.90 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 742.29 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is down 4,141.64 points, or 11.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,839.97 points, or 24.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.65 points, or 20.2%.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.